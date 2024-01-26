Gio Reyna, the rising star of the US Men's National Team (USMNT), is currently at the center of transfer speculations, with Sevilla joining

Gio Reyna, the rising star of the US Men's National Team (USMNT), is currently at the center of transfer speculations, with Sevilla making a late entry into the race for his services, according to GOAL. The 21-year-old midfielder, who has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund, harbors a desire to ply his trade in La Liga, potentially tipping the scales in favor of Sevilla in the pursuit of his coveted signature.

Earlier this week, Dortmund reportedly reached an agreement for a loan deal with both Nottingham Forest and Marseille. However, the resolution of personal terms between the player and the interested clubs has been shrouded in silence since then. The latest twist in the tale sees Sevilla emerging as a late contender, injecting fresh intrigue into Reyna's potential destination.

Real Sociedad had shown interest in Reyna earlier in the transfer window, but negotiations faltered due to discrepancies in the financial aspects of the deal. This setback opened the door for other clubs to express their interest, with Sevilla seizing the opportunity to join the race for the American midfielder.

With the January transfer window deadline looming, the outcome of Reyna's potential move remains uncertain. If a transfer fails to materialize by the end of the month, the talented midfielder will continue donning the black and yellow jersey for Dortmund throughout the current season. As the saga unfolds, Reyna is currently a Dortmund player, gearing up for Bundesliga action against VFL Bochum on Sunday. The next few days promise to be decisive, shaping the trajectory of Gio Reyna's career as the transfer window inches closer to its conclusion.