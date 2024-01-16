In a groundbreaking transfer, USMNT star Cade Cowell has secured a historic $4 million move to Liga MX giants Chivas

Cowell, who spent five seasons with San Jose Earthquakes, embarks on a new chapter in his career by accepting the challenge in Mexico. The 20-year-old forward, known for his prowess on the field, has scored 10 goals in 104 MLS regular-season appearances during his tenure with the Earthquakes.

Chivas, historically selective in their signings, have a tradition of acquiring players with Mexican roots. Despite Cowell being born and raised in the United States, his Mexican lineage through his mother paved the way for this historic transfer. Notably, he had already obtained a Mexican passport before making the move to Chivas, breaking new ground for USMNT players.

Expressing his gratitude to San Jose Earthquakes, Cowell acknowledged the support he received throughout his journey from the coaching staff and fans. The move to Chivas offers him an exciting opportunity to further develop his skills in a new footballing environment.

Assigned the No. 16 jersey at Chivas, Cowell will undergo training under the guidance of Fernando Gago, a former teammate of Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham during their time at Real Madrid. The young talent left the USMNT camp prematurely to complete his transfer to Chivas, demonstrating the swift nature of this historic move.

Cowell's track record includes not only domestic success but also international exposure, having represented the USMNT on eight occasions since his debut in 2021. As he gears up to face Tigres UNAL in his first Liga MX encounter with Chivas, Cowell aims to make an immediate impact, potentially earning a spot in the USMNT squad for the upcoming Copa America.

The 20-year-old's transition to Chivas signifies a significant milestone for USMNT players, breaking barriers and forging a new path in the vibrant landscape of Mexican football. As Cade Cowell embraces this fresh challenge, fans anticipate witnessing his continued growth and success on the field.