Nottingham Forest goalkeeper and USMNT star Matt Turner bid an emotional farewell to departing manager Steve Cooper

USMNT star and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner bid an emotional farewell to departing manager Steve Cooper, expressing gratitude despite facing recent challenges, reported by GOAL. Cooper, who played a pivotal role in elevating Forest from the Championship to the Premier League, was let go after two seasons, leaving behind a legacy that resonated with fans.

Turner, dropped from the starting lineup by Cooper earlier in the season, took to Instagram to convey his appreciation, saying, “Thank you for trusting in me and giving me the opportunities I always dreamed of! All the best in what’s to come.” The heartfelt message reflects the strong bond that many at the club shared with Cooper, emphasizing the positive impact he had on players, including those he temporarily sidelined.

The goalkeeper's season has been a rollercoaster, initially securing the starting position under Cooper for the first 10 games before being replaced by Odysseas Vlachodimos. USMNT star Matt Turner fought back to reclaim his spot but faced challenges, notably a tough match against Tottenham Hotspur in what turned out to be Cooper's final game in charge.

What's next for Nottingham Forest?

With Cooper's departure and the arrival of new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, speculation looms over the goalkeeping choice for the upcoming match against Bournemouth. As a former goalkeeper himself, Santo's decision on who will guard the net at the City Ground adds an intriguing layer to Forest's narrative. Forest fans and football enthusiasts alike eagerly await the revelation when Santo unveils his first lineup, marking a fresh chapter in the team's journey.