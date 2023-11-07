Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has shed light on the decision to drop USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner from the starting lineup

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has shed light on the decision to drop USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner from the starting lineup, reported by GOAL. Turner, who joined Forest from Arsenal during the summer transfer window, initially began the season as the first-choice goalkeeper. However, a costly mistake in a match against Liverpool led to his replacement by Greek shot-stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos in a subsequent victory over Aston Villa.

Cooper clarified that Turner's benching was not solely based on the Liverpool match, emphasizing that the decision was part of the team's development strategy. Cooper stated, “We’ve been really pleased with Matt and what he’s done for us. If he’s done 10 per cent not so good, he’s done 90 per cent really good things – and that’s where we’re focused. But there’s a couple of things we want to continue his development with and felt this was behind the decision.”

Cooper praised Turner's professionalism and commitment, noting that the goalkeeper remained dedicated despite the change. He also highlighted the healthy competition in the goalkeeping department, with Wayne Hennessey and Ethan Horvath providing strong alternatives. Cooper affirmed, “There’s always going to be a question of who plays in goal. That’s my job to manage, but what I do know is everyone in that department is really committed to supporting whoever plays to be at their best and keep the ball out of the net.”

As Forest prepares for their upcoming Premier League fixture against West Ham, Matt Turner will be eager to regain his place in the team and potentially feature in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final clash for the USMNT against Trinidad & Tobago during the international break. Stay tuned for updates on Turner's return to the pitch and Forest's goalkeeping choices in the upcoming matches.