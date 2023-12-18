Ricardo Pepi, the rising star of U.S. soccer, has shed light on why he ultimately chose to represent the USMNT over Mexico

Ricardo Pepi, the rising star of U.S. soccer, has shed light on why he ultimately chose to represent the US Men's National Team (USMNT) over Mexico at the senior international level, reported by GOAL. The El Paso native, who holds dual nationality, faced a crucial decision in his teenage years after receiving opportunities from both nations.

Pepi's early prowess was evident when he attended training camps for both the United States and Mexico at the U17 level. Making his MLS debut for FC Dallas at the tender age of 16, Pepi continued to be courted by both the USMNT and El Tri.

The pivotal moment in Pepi's international career came when he made his senior debut for the USMNT against Honduras on September 8, 2021. In a recent interview with the Men in Blazers podcast, Pepi opened up about the decision-making process, saying, “It was always a difficult decision growing up, having to go with the U.S. national team or the Mexican. It was always a decision that I knew someday I was going to have to take.”

The talented striker consulted with his parents, who offered unwavering support for whichever decision he made. The U.S. provided a clear path to the World Cup qualifiers, a significant opportunity that resonated with Pepi. In contrast, Mexico's offer involved playing for the U20s with the potential to work his way up to the first team.

Ricardo Pepi's move to PSV in the summer of 2023 has elevated his career to new heights, with the striker now gracing the prestigious stage of the UEFA Champions League. Having earned 22 caps for the USMNT and scored 10 international goals, Pepi looks set to play a pivotal role in upcoming CONCACAF Nations League and Copa America campaigns in 2024. The young talent's decision to don the red, white, and blue reflects not only his allegiance but also the promising opportunities that lie ahead with the USMNT.