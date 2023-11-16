USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter has expressed concerns about Gio Reyna's fitness, citing the midfielder's limited game time at Borussia Dortmund

In a candid acknowledgment, US Men's National Team (USMNT) boss Gregg Berhalter has expressed concerns about Gio Reyna‘s fitness, citing the midfielder's limited game time at Borussia Dortmund as a contributing factor, reported by GOAL. Reyna, who endured a challenging start to the season with a leg injury sustained during USMNT duty in 2023, has struggled to secure a regular spot in the Dortmund lineup under manager Edin Terzic.

Despite Reyna's ongoing challenges in Germany, Berhalter has included him in the squad for the USMNT's CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Trinidad and Tobago. However, the manager hinted at closely monitoring Reyna's playing minutes during the upcoming matches.

Addressing the media, Berhalter stated, “I don't envision him having minutes restrictions in this game, in the first game. We'll have to see. I think it's more about how long he can maintain his high levels. The fitness consideration because of minutes is something that we'll take into consideration, but there's no planned substitution.”

Reyna's return to the USMNT setup comes as the team prepares for crucial CONCACAF Nations League fixtures against Trinidad and Tobago. The USMNT, missing key players such as Christian Pulisic due to injury, aims to secure a Copa America spot in these matchups. Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie, and Yunus Musah are among the notable figures named in the 24-man squad.

The USMNT will host Trinidad and Tobago on November 16 in Austin, followed by an away clash on November 20 in Port of Spain. These encounters carry significant importance for Berhalter and his team as they seek to solidify their place in the upcoming Copa America, which the United States is set to host next summer.