USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna reveal a strange injury problem in Europe for American players

USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna reveal a strange injury problem in Europe for American players, reported by GOAL. Jesse Marsch believes Reyna and Pulisic's hamstring woes highlight a “strange” injury problem.

Pulisic has been struggling with an injury and missed AC Milan's previous game vs. Udinese, but now he had to leave AC Milan's Champions League match against PSG with the same injury. Borussia Dortmund star Reyna also was sidelined for a long period of time due to a similar injury. Although he recently returned to action in September, Jesse Marsch is highlihgting the reaccuring problems for American players in Europe.

“Yes it is a little strange and we have to highlight Gio (Reyna) and Christian (Pulisic) specifically with the hamstring problems that they have had in their career,” Marsch explained to CBS Sports. “The demands of European football are big. It's everything from the level of the matches, the speed of the matches, the frequency of the matches, the travel, everything you have to deal with. Going back and forth to the United States every transfer window, it is not easy for these guys. But for the most part, they take care of themselves, they do everything they can to keep themselves on the pitch. Unfortunate moment for Christian but hopefully it is not too bad.”

What's next for USMNT star Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna?

Christian Pulisic should return to action against Lecce this Saturday, but his injury might keep him away from action, even for USMNT fixtures against Trinidad and Tobago. Gio Reyna, meanwhile, is preparing for a clash vs. VFB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.