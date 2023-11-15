AC Milan and USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah has expressed his eagerness to represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics

AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah has expressed his eagerness to represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics, but his participation hinges on the decision of his club, reported by GOAL. Musah, a key figure for the Italian giants since his summer move from Valencia, has made 14 appearances across all competitions, starting nine of Milan's last ten matches.

Being under 23 years old, Musah is eligible for the Olympics in Paris next year, and he has openly thrown his hat in the ring for a potential call-up. The 20-year-old stated, “It would be amazing to participate in such a nice event as the Olympics, something I’ve watched every year since I was old enough to watch it. I’d love to participate in the Olympics, but it’s up to the coaching staff.”

However, Yunus Musah's desire may face a roadblock as the Olympic tournament is scheduled from July 24 to August 9, overlapping with Milan's pre-season preparations for the 2024-25 campaign. The Serie A side holds the authority to refuse Musah's participation in a non-FIFA tournament immediately after a congested club season.

What's next for USMNT's Yunus Musah?

If Yunus Musah features in the upcoming USMNT matches against Trinidad and Tobago, he has the opportunity to set a record for the most caps before turning 21, currently at 31 caps. The midfielder aims to achieve this milestone in the matches against T&T on November 17 and 21, respectively. Notably, Musah's club teammate Christian Pulisic will be absent from the national team due to injury, as confirmed by coach Gregg Berhalter.