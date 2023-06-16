After an expired contract and a major player scandal, Gregg Berhalter is back as the head coach of the U.S. men's national team, according to The Athletic.

Following the round of 16 appearance in the 2022 World Cup, Berhalter's USMNT squad received positive reviews for their performance. They earned a pivotal draw against powerhouse England that turned many heads for a new era of U.S. soccer.

Star winger Christian Pulisic spoke in favor of the potential hire when questioned if he would support the manager returning.

“Yeah, no doubt about it,” Pulisic said. “The strides we have taken in recent years with him appointed I think has been evident. I think it’s quite clear.”

Berhalter has the highest winning percentage for a USMNT coach, with a 37-11-12 record in his first four years at the helm. Now given a second chance, he will look to expand on the early success and resolve any outstanding team chemistry issues.

The aforementioned scandal was with young rising star Gio Reyna, who was not named a starter in the last World Cup. He reacted poorly to the news and reportedly gave a lack of effort in the subsequent practices that nearly led to his dismissal.

Following the tournament, the scandal burst wide open when the team returned stateside, and it involved several parents of players and the U.S. Soccer Federation. An investigation ensued about previous incidents, but Berhalter was ultimately cleared to return as coach.

The Federation did their due diligence before renaming Berhalter as head coach after six months, and will hope this move continues the momentum he has created in the last few years with the squad as they prepare for FIFA World Cup 2026.