The USMNT is on an upward trajectory. That much is clear. Even without the presences of their biggest stars, such as Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, and Weston McKennie, the USMNT still made quick work of their opposition on the Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday night, thrashing Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 thanks to yet another marvelous performance from up-and-coming striker Jesus Ferreira.

Ferreira's dominance was the story of the first half of the USMNT's dominance over the Soca Warriors. During the first 45 minutes (and stoppage time) of play, Ferreira bagged a hat-trick. As a result, Ferreira managed to achieve a feat that no other USMNT player has managed to pull off in its entire history.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Jesus Ferreira became just the first player in USMNT history to bag a hat-trick in consecutive games. Ferreira also scored three goals in the USMNT's previous game, yet another 6-0 demolition, this time against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Ferreira has simply been clinical over his past two games. Against Trinidad and Tobago, he didn't let too many opportunities go to waste. At the 14th minute of play, Ferreira bagged his first against the Soca Warriors with a dazzling right-footed finish towards the far corner, a delightful finish coming off a sweeping build-up from the back.

Jesus Ferreira's second goal was more of a scrappy one, as the goalkeeper saved his initial effort that came off a cross from Alejandro Zendejas. The ball then found itself back to Ferreira's feet off the rebound, and the 22-year old striker made no mistakes this time, sending the ball to the back of the net using his weaker left foot. Ferreira's third goal was more ho-hum, but it still counted the same, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way off a penalty attempt.

Of course, it must be said that Ferreira's accomplishment didn't exactly come against the toughest of oppositions. Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Kitts and Nevis ranks 104th and 140th, respectively, in FIFA's latest men's football rankings, while the USMNT ranks 16th.

But still, Jesus Ferreira's overall dominance bodes well for the USMNT's chances of winning the Concacaf Gold Cup as well as their chances of making noise in other more prestigious football tournaments.