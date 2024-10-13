The United States will help host one of the most glamorous events on the planet when the World Cup comes to North America in 2026. Hospitality is one thing, but protecting home turf is just as important. That is why the USMNT brought in Mauricio Pochettino to right the ship on the national team. Poch (as the manager is known) got off on the right foot with the fans who designed a huge welcome tifo for the new manager.

A 2-0 win over Panama was the perfect coming-out party in Austin, Texas. Even Matthew McConaughey had to get in on the USMNT action for Pochettino'd debut.

Expand Tweet

Those American Outlaw and Sam's Army members got to walk home winners. While it was not flashy, the USMNT is off to an impressive start to the new era judging by a 2-0 win over Panama.

“I think it was a very professional performance and I think we are happy because I think all the goals that we said before the game, I think that we got and I think it's an important victory,” Pochettino explained, per ESPN. “To start that period with the victory always is very helpful.

“It's the basis for the first step, to start to grow and be better. Now we are going to have a few days to recover and see and to analyze and assess all the players and to take the best decision for the team and for the players playing Tuesday, another tough game.”

Unfortunately, the USMNT was not at full strength, but a promising foundation looks to be in place for when stars like Gio Reyna return.

USMNT training for two years

The United States, Canada, and Mexico are all pre-qualified for the expanded 2026 World Cup as the host nations. Finding quality games to keep the team sharp during international breaks will be difficult. Getting results against Panama is not the best measuring stick after all. Having a new manager like Pochettino take charge at this point in the cycle will keep everyone on their toes.

Team USA will be ready going by the practice video leaks already circulating on social media. Pochettino did not take more than a few minutes to celebrate the win before getting the squad back to work.

Expand Tweet

Fans of the Chicago Fire (MLS) are already souring on former USMNT skipper Gregg Berhalter. USMNT captain Tim Ream (37 years old) is fired up and ready for a few more years under the well-respected European veteran. Pochettino's debut apparently stirred up some competitive emotions.

“When he tells guys to go and be themselves, it's a sign he has confidence in you. And you can see that come out with all the guys out there,” Ream said, via Nancy Armour of USA TODAY. “Knowing the caliber of manager that he is, the caliber of players he's managed previously, for him to come in and give guys that license to be themselves, play with intensity but do it going forward in the right areas, it allows guys to express themselves more and more and more and be confident doing it.”