Borussia Dortmund and USMNT player Gio Reyna will miss the team's next Bundesliga match after suffering an injury that will sideline the young American for “a few weeks,” according to Dortmund head coach Nuri Şahin.

During a press conference today, Şahin said Reyna “picked up an injury” while he was playing for the U.S. national team during the international break.

“He came straight back [from the national team] and I found him extremely sad; unfortunately, it will take a few weeks. And then I hope that he can continue on this good path afterwards,” Şahin said of Reyna.

Reyna missed both of the United States' international friendlies over the past week; the Americans played Canada on Saturday before a friendly with New Zealand yesterday. The 21-year-old winger strained his left groin recently.

USMNT's Gio Reyna struggling to find playing time with Borussia Dortmund

So far during the new Bundesliga season, Reyna has only played just 10 minutes for Dortmund. Additionally, he played relatively little last season, as he played fewer than 300 league minutes for both Dortmund and, following a loan, Nottingham Forest.

Reyna had been the subject of transfer rumors this offseason, although he ended up sticking with the German club, which he has been with since 2019 as an academy player. Late last month, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl indicated that he would like Reyna to stay with the club.

“He has to accept his role, free himself from it,” Kehl said. “It was clear when we had the talks in the summer that Gio wanted to take on this role, that there will be enough games in which we need him. We know that he has incredible abilities.

“He worked on himself, worked on his stability, worked on his charisma,” Kehl said. “This clever turning between the lines and his goal threat — he has developed that further. Gio can still be very important for us this season.”

How important remains to be seen considering Reyna's injury, which could keep him out until October.