After about a month of heavy speculation, the United States Men's National Soccer Team has officially made their decision about who will be their next head coach will be.

Mauricio Pochettino has been tabbed to lead the USMNT ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted on home soil in the United States, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Tuesday.

Former USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter was fired after a disastrous performance in the Copa America. That forced the federation to quickly find a replacement ahead of arguably the most pivotal stretch of matches in American soccer history.

While the USMNT was able to advance out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, many believe that Berhalter largely underachieved during his tenure with the U.S. While the most notable disappointment was the early group stage exit in the 2024 Copa America that included losses to Panama and Uruguay, there was always a sense that Berhalter was not getting the most out of what is considered to be the most talented USMNT player pool ever.

What Mauricio Pochettino will bring to the USMNT

Before joining the USMNT, Pochettino previously spent time as the manager at some of the biggest clubs in the world, like Chelsea, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain. He led Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019 and won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions with PSG in 2021.

Pochettino primarily uses the 4-2-3-1 formation, which draws on the strengths of the USMNT. Christian Pulisic can play on the wings and Giovanni Reyna, who has sometimes been forced to play out of his natural position on the outside, can go back to where he feels more comfortable and is more effective as a central attacking midfielder playing behind the striker.

“The decision to join U.S. Soccer wasn’t just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on,” Pochettino said in the official release announcing his hiring. “The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here — those are the things that inspired me. The opportunity to lead the U.S. Men’s National Team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn’t pass up. I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of.”

Pochettino is the highest profile head coach the United States has ever had. Expectations are sky-high for Pochettino and the USMNT. All that matters going forward is what he can do during the 2026 World Cup