In a remarkable display of prowess off the bench, 20-year-old striker Ricardo Pepi is etching his name in the history books for the United States Men's National Team (USMNT), reported by GOAL. As the CONCACAF Nations League unfolds, Pepi's role as a super-sub under Gregg Berhalter has not only secured victories but also positioned him as a serious contender for a spot in the starting lineup.

Pepi, currently plying his trade at Eredivisie side PSV, has openly acknowledged the possibility of being confined to an impact role, given the competition for minutes at his club. However, his on-field contributions continue to speak volumes. In the recent 3-0 triumph over Trinidad & Tobago in the Nations League quarter-final first leg, Pepi found the net once again. Notably, this marked his fifth goal coming off the bench for the USMNT in 2023, setting a new record for any American player in a single calendar year.

Berhalter, impressed by Pepi's consistent impact, issued a warning to rival strikers like Folarin Balogun, emphasizing Pepi's ability to seize opportunities. The coach commended Pepi's remarkable journey, highlighting his team's undefeated status in the league and strong performance in the Champions League, a stark improvement from previous seasons.

What's next for USMNT star Ricardo Pepi?

Pepi's resilience shines through, overcoming challenges such as relegation during a loan spell at Groningen last season. Despite missing out on the 2022 World Cup squad, Pepi's resurgence at PSV and stellar performances for the USMNT underscore his ascent as a formidable force in American soccer.