In a Coppa Italia spectacle, USMNT star Weston McKennie stole the show, orchestrating Juventus‘ 4-0 victory over Frosinone with two sensational assists, reported by GOAL. The win secured Juve's spot in the semifinals of the prestigious tournament.

The hero of the day, Arkadisz Milik, claimed a hat-trick for Juventus, marking a dominant performance. Milik's first goal came from the penalty spot in the 11th minute, converting after Fabio Miretti was fouled in the box. The second goal showcased McKennie's brilliance, as his expertly delivered cross found Milik in the 38th minute, amplifying Juve's lead.

Milik completed his hat-trick in the 48th minute, sealing Juventus' supremacy. Although a potential fourth goal was disallowed for offside, McKennie remained influential. The US midfielder delivered another exceptional assist, this time setting up Kenan Yildiz to secure Juve's comprehensive victory.

With this triumph, Juventus advances to the Coppa Italia semifinals, poised to face Lazio in an eagerly anticipated clash in April. On the opposite side of the bracket, Fiorentina and Atalanta await their challengers. Notably, Atalanta eliminated AC Milan, featuring Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah, in a previous fixture.

Juventus' stellar performance extends their unbeaten streak since September, positioning them as Serie A contenders. Currently second in the league, Juventus showcases their prowess despite not participating in European competitions this season.

Weston McKennie's stellar season with Juventus continues, earning him accolades as the team's standout player. His transformative resurgence was evident in the Coppa Italia triumph, where he not only displayed energy in midfield but also exhibited remarkable technical prowess. McKennie's two crucial assists, complemented by a solid all-around performance, underscore his pivotal role in Juventus' success.

As the Serie A action resumes, Juventus, trailing league leaders Inter by two points, gears up for a clash against Sassuolo on Tuesday before facing Lecce on January 21. USMNT star Weston McKennie's contributions remain vital as Juventus aims for further success in domestic competitions.