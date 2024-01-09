USMNT star Weston McKennie's journey to becoming a key figure at Serie A giants Juventus is marked by courage and determination

USMNT star Weston McKennie‘s journey to becoming a key figure at Serie A giants Juventus is marked by courage and determination, reported by GOAL. He pursued his dream that led him from the USA to Germany and eventually to Italy.

At the age of 17, McKennie faced a pivotal decision – accept a scholarship offer from the University of Virginia or take a leap of faith in pursuit of his passion for soccer. Despite familial calls for a more secure path through education, McKennie chose the latter, joining Schalke in Germany. His mother's unwavering support and encouragement to follow his heart proved crucial in this bold move.

Speaking to EightbyEight about his unconventional career path, McKennie shared, “My mom was like, ‘Follow your heart. Do what you think is best. Whatever you decide, I’m going to support you.’” Choosing soccer as plan A, McKennie decided against living with regret and potential resentment by following someone else's decision.

His gamble paid off as McKennie found success on the pitch. Currently thriving at Juventus in the 2023-24 season, the versatile 25-year-old is making significant contributions. Embracing various positions, McKennie's adaptability has become his strength. He expressed his willingness to play wherever the team needs him, emphasizing team success over personal preferences.

McKennie's return to form at Juventus has been pivotal in their Serie A title contention, sitting just two points behind leaders Inter. With 49 senior international caps and an expiring contract in 2025, talks of a contract extension in Turin underline his impact.

Reflecting on his role, Weston McKennie stated, “I have no ego when it comes to being on the field. I just really want the team to win and to reach that plan A right now, which is to qualify for Champions League and win the league.” His dedication to team goals showcases McKennie's selfless approach, making him a valuable asset for both club and country. As he continues to play a key role at Juventus, the USMNT star's journey stands as a testament to the rewards of chasing one's dreams with unwavering determination.