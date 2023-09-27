Weston McKennie, the talented USMNT star, played a crucial role in Juventus' 1-0 victory over Lecce by providing an assist that led to the only goal of the match, reported by GOAL. The win came as a much-needed response for Juventus after suffering their first Serie A defeat of the season against Sassuolo over the weekend.

McKennie's contribution came in the form of a secondary assist, as he helped set up Arkadiusz Milik's finish. It was a well-executed backpost cross by McKennie that unraveled the resilient Lecce defense. Starting in his fourth consecutive match as a right wing-back, McKennie showcased his versatility and adaptability in an unfamiliar position.

The American star received the ball on the right flank, delivering a precise cross to the back post, where midfielder Adrien Rabiot met it with a header. Rabiot's clever play redirected the ball across the goal, leaving Milik with a simple tap-in to give Juventus the lead.

This recent stretch of starts for McKennie has been noteworthy, particularly his contribution to all three goals in a recent victory over Lazio. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri's decision to keep McKennie in this role, despite it not being his natural position, has paid off in terms of results.

The rise of McKennie in the starting lineup has left his U.S. men's national team teammate, Tim Weah, on the bench for the past four games. Weah's absence from the starting XI, despite his promising performances, suggests that McKennie has earned his coach's trust in this position.

As Juventus moves up to second place with this victory, the team will be looking to maintain their momentum in the upcoming matches. Their next challenge is a visit to sixth-placed Atalanta, where fans will be eager to see if Weston McKennie can continue his impactful contributions from the right wing-back position.