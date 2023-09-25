USMNT and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie finds himself in a situation where he must demonstrate his value to the club if he hopes to secure a new contract, reported by GOAL. The American international faced uncertainty in the summer of 2023, following a stint at Leeds United that ended in relegation from the Premier League. However, he was handed a fresh opportunity back in Italy.

Since returning to Juventus, McKennie has featured in all five of the club's Serie A fixtures in the current season. Massimiliano Allegri, the Juventus manager, has shown faith in the 25-year-old and appreciates his contributions to the team. Despite this, Calciomercato reports that there are no immediate plans for contract extension talks.

McKennie's existing contract with Juventus is set to expire in 2025. At present, he is not considered a top priority for contract negotiations. To secure a long-term future with the club, McKennie will need to continue proving his worth on the pitch.

The midfielder has openly acknowledged the challenges he faced upon his return to Juventus, describing the situation as not easy. He found himself seemingly lower in the pecking order and having to start from scratch. Nevertheless, McKennie is determined to rise to the occasion and meet the challenge head-on.

With Paul Pogba currently serving a suspension due to doping charges, McKennie may find additional playing time in the coming weeks. These opportunities could be pivotal for him to showcase his capabilities and convince Juventus of his value to the squad.

As Weston McKennie works diligently to establish himself at the club, Juventus will closely monitor his performances and contributions on the field before considering any discussions about a contract extension.