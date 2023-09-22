Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has provided an injury update on USMNT star Weston McKennie, assuring fans that the midfielder is “fine” and able to continue playing without requiring treatment, reported by GOAL.

McKennie, who endured a challenging loan spell at Leeds United, resulting in relegation from the Premier League, has made a successful return to the Juventus squad this season. He has already appeared in four Serie A matches at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Reports emerged suggesting that McKennie could be sidelined due to an injury, potentially ruling him out of the upcoming match against Sassuolo. However, Allegri dispelled any concerns, stating, “Well, he took a knock in training the other day, but he's fine.”

The 25-year-old midfielder's availability is undoubtedly a positive sign for Juventus, as Weston McKennie has become an integral part of Allegri's plans for the season. His versatility and work rate in midfield have made him a valuable asset for both club and country.

Allegri also commented on another USMNT player, Tim Weah, who has been on the bench for Juventus' last two fixtures. Allegri acknowledged Weah's need to adapt to Serie A but expressed satisfaction with the young winger's progress, saying, “Weah is fitting in well; it's a good change. He needs to know the league, but I'm very happy with the boy.”

Despite a points deduction in the previous season that led to their exclusion from European competitions, Juventus has started the current campaign strongly, accumulating 10 points from their first four games. Allegri emphasized the need for focus and balance within the squad as they aim to secure a top-four finish and potentially challenge for the Serie A title.

Juventus will face Sassuolo in their next league fixture, with Allegri emphasizing the importance of taking one step at a time and maintaining consistency in their performances, given the competitive nature of the league with Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli currently ahead in the standings.