The imminent departure of USMNT star Gio Reyna from Borussia Dortmund has ignited a flurry of speculation about his next destination, reported by GOAL. The American playmaker, once seen as a significant export for Dortmund, is now seeking more playing time, prompting the club to set a reported price tag of €15-20 million.

Reyna's lack of playing minutes this season has not dampened interest from various European teams. With the assistance of his new agent, Jorge Mendes, known for representing Cristiano Ronaldo, Reyna is poised for a new chapter in his career.

Several potential landing spots are on the horizon, and we'll explore and rank them based on reported interest:

3. Monaco

A tempting move that could see Reyna link up with fellow USMNT star Folarin Balogun, who joined Monaco last summer. The duo has already showcased chemistry on the international stage, with Reyna assisting Balogun's first goal for the U.S. The move, while exciting for the national team, faces competition due to Monaco's existing attacking midfielders.

2. Benfica

Taking a step back to take two or three forward might be the strategy here. Benfica is renowned for developing and selling top-tier talent, offering Reyna an ideal environment for growth. A stint in Lisbon could serve as valuable polishing before a return to a top league.

1. Real Sociedad

With David Silva's retirement, Real Sociedad is in need of a replacement, and Reyna could fit the bill. Currently sixth in La Liga and progressing to the Champions League round of 16, the club has a track record of developing talent. Reyna would join a team with notable attacking players, making it a solid landing spot.

As Gio Reyna contemplates his next move, each potential destination offers unique opportunities for the USMNT stars development. The choice ultimately lies with the talented playmaker, who seeks the right balance between playing time and the chance to shine on the European stage.