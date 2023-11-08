USMNT star Yunus Musah admits his surprise by the atmosphere at San Siro in his latest Champions League triumph vs. PSG

USMNT star Yunus Musah admitted his surprise by the atmosphere at San Siro in his latest Champions League triumph vs. PSG, reported by GOAL. Musah praised the fans for their support that helped the Rossoneri to this monumental victory.

Musah was astonished by the echoes of fans roaring through the stadium during their Champions League game vs. PSG on Tuesday. AC Milan struggled to get their footings at the start, but made a strong comeback and clinched the 2-1 victory with goals from Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud. AC Milan reborned his chances to qualify for the knockout stage, and Musah credited the audience for the victory.

“I was surprised at how noisy it was. For us it’s nice, for PSG it was difficult. It helped us a lot,” Musah told reporters after the game. AC Milan went into the Champions League clash just after a humiliating defeat against Udinese in Serie A. Yunus Musah said that the loss actually helped the squad to re-focus on their goals and get better than ever. We were very united after the defeat against Udinese.

To come back and win against PSG is a great thing,” he said. “Even though we took the goal we knew we were in the game, we had to continue like that without giving up and that’s what we did. I’ve always had confidence, it was only a matter of time to return to this level. We have to prove it in every game.”

USMNT star Yunus Musah prepares for AC Milan's next fixture against Lecce in Serie A with their newly gained momentum.