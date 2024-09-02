The US Men's National Team (USMNT for short) is heading into their latest international break, with matchups against Canada on September 7th and New Zealand three days later on the docket. Both friendlies will be played on U.S soil. The game against Canada will be played in Kansas City, while USMNT will face the All Whites in Cincinnati. The 24-man roster will be headlined by veteran forward Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), midfielder Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and forward Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco).

Incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino will likely take over full time after this break, but he is sure to keep a close eye on how each of the 24 players perform during each match and in training as well. Interim coach Mikey Varas will take charge of the team during this break after serving as an assistant under previous manager Gregg Berhalter.

Following USMNT's awful performance in the Copa America, Berhalter lost his job. They need a new manager to get them over the hump, and Pochettino seems to be the choice. Once his contract is finalized, he is likely to hit the ground running. For the next phase of development that many of this squad's members need, the Argentinian is likely the best possible choice. He's developed young stars all over the world, most notably during his time with Tottenham Hotspur. Now, it's time to see what he can do with Pulisic, Reyna, Balogun and the rest of their teammates.

Mauricio Pochettino, USMNT hope to win 2026 World Cup on home soil

With Pochettino waiting in the wings, the transition is still incoming. It won't just be the players on display, but the coaching staff as well. It's going to be interesting to see who the ex-Chelsea manager brings on board, as at least one member of the current staff will stay. That is new head of goalkeeping Jack Robinson, who was the goalkeeping coach for Liverpool under their former manager Jurgen Klopp. USMNT made overtures to hire Klopp as their new manager, but the German is taking at least one year off after his long tenure in Anfield.

Since Klopp couldn't be swayed, Pochettino is arguably the next best choice. His work with Spurs, Chelsea and French giant Paris St. Germain has been highly regarded, and he will attack his new position with ferocity, candor and passion. With the large number of young players on the latest roster, the man also known as ‘Poch' will certainly have his hands full in molding them to be the best they can be before the 2026 World Cup.

That version of FIFA's biggest tournament will be played throughout North America, so USMNT and their counterpart, the USWNT (led by another former Chelsea coach in Emma Hayes) have already qualified. The next goal: win the entire tournament. Whether Pochettino and the team he builds will be up to the task is something US Soccer brass is anxious to see.