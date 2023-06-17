The United States Women's National Team has received some serious injury news ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn won't compete in the women's soccer tournament because of a right foot injury.

The devastating USWNT injury news comes five weeks before the Americans are scheduled to start their Women's World Cup run in a match against Vietnam. Becky Sauerbrunn broke the news of her World Cup status Friday night.

“Heartbroken isn't even the half of it,” Sauerbrunn wrote on Twitter. “But that's sports for you and that's life, really.

“I had hoped and worked and hoped some more to make it back in time to help lead the team at this World Cup, but after lots of discussion, unfortunately, there's just too much variability in my return to play timeline. So, I'll be home, working as hard as I can to get back on the field as quickly as I can.”

Sauerbrunn was part of the USWNT rosters that won the Women's World Cup in both 2015 and 2019. The captain still says she's confident that the USWNT can be the last team standing in the 2023 Women's World Cup this summer.

“It's been an honor to work and play alongside this incredible group of athletes,” Sauerbrunn continued. “They have my unwavering support. And, more importantly, they have my unyielding belief. This program has always been about the collective and I have no doubt that the twenty-three players on the final roster have everything they need — in their feet, their heads and their hearts — to bring our fifth trophy home.”

The UWSNT World Cup roster is expected to be revealed next week.