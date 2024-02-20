Fishel suffered the injury during training on Monday.

San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan will replace forward Mia Fishel on the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the 2024 Concacaf Women's Gold Cup. Fishel tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee during training on Feb. 19, according to a post from the U.S. Women's National team:

“Roster Update: Alex Morgan will replace forward Mia Fishel on the #USWNT roster for the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. Fishel tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee during training on Feb. 19 Wishing Big Fish a healthy recovery”

Morgan will be on the game roster for Tuesday's match against the Dominican Republic at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. that will open the USWNT's tournament. The rules regarding replacing players due to injury in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup dictate that the replacement player must wear the same number as the player they are replacing, meaning Morgan will wear the number seven jersey, which would have been worn by the injured Fishel.

The USWNT opens Group A play today against the Dominican Republic, faces Argentina on Friday February 23, and then finishes the first round against Mexico on Monday, February 26.

The top two finishers in each of the three Concacaf W Gold Cup groups along with the two best third-place teams will qualify for the knockout stage, which will commence with the Quarterfinals at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on March 2 and 3, followed by the Semifinals and Final at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium on March 6 and 10.

The Quarterfinal pairings will be determined based on the Group Stage standings with the team accumulating the most points facing the country accumulating the least points, the team accumulating the second most points facing the team with the seventh most points and so on.