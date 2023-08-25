The US Women’s National Team had its worst ever finish in the Women’s World Cup this year, crashing out in the Round of 16 to Sweden after a 0-0 draw and a 5-4 penalty shootout. Now, to add insult to injury, the USWNT has fallen in the FIFA women's ranking to unprecedented depths.

Since FIFA started putting out rankings for women’s football in 2003, the USWNT has always been in the top two. And for the last six years, the back-to-back World Cup-winning squad has held down the top spot. Both those milestones are now gone, though.

Sweden, the team that sent the US women home, now holds the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Spain, the team that knocked Sweden out in the semifinals and went on to win the Women's World Cup, has moved into the No. 2 slot.

The USWNT is now No. 3 in the world, with the Lionesses of England (the other World Cup finalists) at No. 4. France, which lost to Australia on penalties in the quarterfinals, rounds out the top five.

The rest of the top 10 in the FIFA women's rankings are (in order) Germany, Netherlands, Japan, Brazil, and Canada.

Now sitting at No. 3, the US Women’s national team will have a lot of work to do to get back to the top. The team parted ways with manager Vlatko Andonovski after the tournament and now needs to find a new leader for the program. Also, several of the squad’s biggest stars — Megan Rapoine, Alyssa Naeher, Julie Ertz, and maybe even Alex Morgan — likely won’t be back for the next go around.

This means that digging the USWNT out of this hole will fall on US Soccer to hire the right coach and the team’s in-their-prime leader and younger stars like Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Naomi Girma, and Alyssa Thompson.