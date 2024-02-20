USWNT's Emily Fox, now plying her trade in the English Women's Super League (WSL) with Arsenal, has set the bar high for herself

In a jaw-dropping display of skill, USWNT‘s Emily Fox, now plying her trade in the English Women's Super League (WSL) with Arsenal, has set the bar high with her ‘best in the world' goals, reported by GOAL. The 25-year-old defender, boasting 39 caps for the United States, made the leap to north London in January, seamlessly adjusting to life in the WSL.

Expressing her ambitions, Fox outlined her “big goals” both on the domestic and international fronts. “First and foremost, coming to Arsenal and being part of this team was a big goal of mine, so being here and getting settled in has been really special for me. I think [domestically] we’re still in the League Cup, so focusing on our game and getting the top spots [in the WSL] so that we can qualify for the Champions League and win the league. The bar is always high, always wanting to win, but it’s a process. When you’re 15 or 16, you see the national team be so successful, you're like, ‘They make it look easy!’ But then I think when you’re in it, the day-to-day is a grind and that’s what also makes it so enjoyable. Also, with Emma [Hayes] coming in and a new cycle [with the USWNT], I just want to be consistent and show what I can bring to this team. Then there’s the Olympics and then wanting to be one of, if not the best, full-backs in the world. Those are a few of my goals!”

Hailing from Virginia, Fox, who previously represented Racing Louisville and the North Carolina Courage, has found a quick home at Arsenal. Delighted with the warm welcome from teammates, coaches, and staff, she credits the support for easing her transition overseas. As Arsenal gears up for significant clashes against Tottenham and Aston Villa, Fox eagerly anticipates the challenges ahead.

Currently, Arsenal stands three points away from the WSL title race's summit, with Emily Fox also setting her sights on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris later this year. The defender's dynamism and determination add an exciting dimension to Arsenal's aspirations.