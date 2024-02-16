USWNT captain Lindsey Horan has issued a sincere apology after facing backlash for her comments criticizing U.S. Soccer fans

USWNT captain Lindsey Horan has issued a sincere apology after facing backlash for her comments criticizing U.S. Soccer fans, reported by GOAL. The midfielder expressed regret for her previous statement, where she remarked that “American soccer fans, most of them aren’t smart… They don’t know the game. They don’t understand. (But) it’s getting better and better.”

Horan backtracked on her words during media availability ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup, acknowledging her poor choice of expression. She stated, “First and foremost, I would like to apologize to our fans. Some of my comments were poorly expressed, and there was a massive lesson learned for me.”

Expressing love for the fans, Horan emphasized their significance, noting that the team plays for and draws inspiration from them. She recognized the evolving and positive growth of soccer culture in America, expressing gratitude for being part of it.

Horan stressed her honor in representing the USWNT, stating, “It is my absolute honor – and I will always say that – to be able to put on this crest every single day, to be in this environment, and to go out and play in front of our fans and represent this national team.”

Acknowledging that her intention was never to offend anyone, Lindsey Horan extended a deep apology, expressing her hope for acceptance. The Lyon midfielder, known for her decade-long standout performances, wears the captain's armband for the USWNT.

The apology aims to mend relations with the U.S. Soccer community, which was upset by her initial comments. Fans anticipate that her on-field performances during the upcoming Gold Cup will demonstrate her commitment to the team and help overcome the impact of her poorly-worded remarks. The USWNT is set to face Argentina and Mexico on February 23rd and February 26th, aiming to secure victory in the Group Stage of the tournament.