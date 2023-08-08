Sweden's Kosovare Asslani has a warning for USWNT's naysayers: don't count them out too soon after their recent FIFA Women's World Cup loss.

Asslani predicted USWNT will come back with a vengeance in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, per Just Women's Sports' Emma Hruby.

“It's the U.S. They will raise their standards, and they're going to come back. I've heard there's been a lot of talk about it, but they will come back for sure. They have so much quality in their team, and this defeat will not take them down. I expect them to be ready for the next World Cup.

Asslani also had a few choice words for USWNT's doubters.

“I wouldn't say that they're out of the game at all. So don't talk s— about the U.S. women,” she quipped.

Asslani's teammate Magdalena Eriksson agreed.

“They're definitely the toughest team we've faced in the tournament. So, no, the future is still bright for the U.S. They're still a massive powerhouse in women's football, and they will be for a long time.”

For her part, USWNT defender Naomi Girma said she and her teammates are far from done. They're confident they will learn from their most recent setback and come back stronger in their future matches.

USWNT lost to Sweden 5-4 on a penalty kick shootout in the FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 on August 6. The loss thwarted the United States' hope of winning a third consecutive World Cup title.

It was a sad way to end the World Cup careers of USWNT stalwarts Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz. Both of them played on the world stage for the final time. Ertz spilled out her emotions after the loss to the Swedes on Sunday.

Despite the crushing defeat, USWNT has its sights set on the Paris 2024 Olympics. Don't act surprised if they take out their frustrations on their opponents in their quest for Olympic gold next year.