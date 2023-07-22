Longevity. That's the best way to describe USWNT star Megan Rapinoe. While the American didn't start in the team's first game at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday night in a 3-0 win over Vietnam, she did come on as a substitute and made history in the process.

Rapinoe notched the 200th career appearance for her country, which is extremely impressive. Via ESPN:

200 international appearances and counting for Megan Rapinoe 👏 What a milestone for the USWNT legend at the World Cup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7xocN4WtrQ — ESPN (@espn) July 22, 2023

Rapinoe announced prior to the tournament that she will retire at the end of the NWSL season, ending an illustrious career for both club and country. With the States, she's won two World Cups and an Olympics title. This current edition is her fourth World Cup.

She was also the star of the show in 2019, where the USWNT beat the Netherlands in the showpiece. Rapinoe was awarded the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball. The 38-year-old is truly a legend of the game and one of the best players to ever wear the American shirt.

Manager Vlatko Andonovski said prior to the opening fixture that Megan Rapinoe was one of several players who would have her minutes limited to begin the tournament, but you'd have to imagine she will be an integral figure as we get into the knockout stages next month. After all, this is the last dance for Rapinoe.

“I could never have imagined where this beautiful game would take me,” she said in June, via USA Today. “I'm so honored to have represented this country and this federation for so many years, it’s truly been the greatest thing I’ve ever done, and it’s something I’m so grateful for.”

The legacy of Megan Rapinoe will continue to grow in Australia and New Zealand and perhaps, she'll go out with a third World Cup to her name on August 20th.