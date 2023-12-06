USWNT's rising star, Jaedyn Shaw, found herself in the spotlight by delivering the winning goal vs China PR

In a riveting display of skill and determination, USWNT‘s rising star, Jaedyn Shaw, found herself in the spotlight by delivering the winning goal against China PR on a memorable Tuesday evening in Texas, reported by GOAL. The 19-year-old showcased her prowess in the 79th minute, orchestrating a free-kick that, though initially thwarted by the China PR defensive wall, rebounded with unpredictability in the box. Seizing the opportune moment, Shaw expertly seized control of the ball, unleashing a powerful strike that found the back of the net and sealed a thrilling 2-1 victory for her team.

This marked the second international goal for Shaw, reaffirming her immediate impact on the pitch. As a teenage sensation with immense potential, Shaw is on a trajectory to become a linchpin for the USWNT in the years to come. The significance of her contributions positions her as a strong contender for a coveted spot on the roster in the impending Olympics, a remarkable achievement in her short career.

There's no cookin' like home cookin'…@JaedynShaw11 puts the #USWNT on top in her hometown! pic.twitter.com/TjfrM8poj3 — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) December 6, 2023

With two goals in just four appearances, Shaw's consistent excellence hints at her readiness for the grand stage of the Paris games. As both the NWSL and the USWNT wrap up their activities for the calendar year, Shaw now relishes a well-deserved hiatus, embracing some downtime while embracing the festive spirit of the holiday season.

Looking forward, USWNT coach Emma Hayes and her coaching staff, including Twila Kilgore, to meticulously analyze game footage and commence preparations for the challenges and triumphs that await on the journey towards the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics. Jaedyn Shaw's stellar performances provide a beacon of promise for the future of women's soccer, and her star continues to ascend on the global stage.