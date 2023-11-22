Emma Hayes reaffirms her full commitment to Chelsea, prioritizing it over her upcoming role as USWNT head coach until May 2024.

Despite recently being formally named as the new head coach of the USWNT, Emma Hayes has affirmed her commitment to Chelsea, emphasizing that her primary focus remains with the English club. Despite the excitement surrounding her future role with the USWNT, Hayes has made it clear that her current responsibilities with Chelsea take precedence.

“There is no split,” Hayes said, via Jason Anderson of Pro Soccer Wire. “My time is here with Chelsea.” This affirmation came ahead of Chelsea's crucial match against Paris FC in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Although the USWNT officially announced Hayes as their head coach a week ago, she will not be leaving Chelsea until the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. This timeline gives Hayes approximately six months before she takes the helm of the USWNT, with interim coach Twila Kilgore currently managing the national team's affairs.

In her recent interactions, Hayes highlighted the preparations for her transition to the USWNT.

“I will be there in May,” she said. “But my full focus is on Chelsea.”

Addressing the speculation about her potential involvement with the USWNT during international windows, Hayes clarified her position. While there is a possibility of her meeting with the national team during breaks, she reiterated that her immediate concern is Chelsea's upcoming fixtures.

“I am certainly focusing on the next couple of games and if not, then I will try and take a Zoom call where possible,” Hayes said.

Twila Kilgore, in a recent press conference, acknowledged the exchange of information between her and Emma Hayes. However, Hayes herself has been clear about her current priorities.

“No, I’m not watching [USWNT players],” she said. “I’m watching my own team. I’m watching our competition. That’s the work of Twila and the full-time staff that are in place. I don’t start working for U.S. Soccer until May.”