In a spectacular rebound, the USWNT under interim coach Twila Kilgore showcased resilience with a decisive 3-0 victory over Colombia in the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, reported by ESPN. This remarkable comeback followed a surprising 2-0 loss to Mexico in the group stage, signaling a determined effort to reclaim their dominance.
The first half proved to be a goal fest for the USWNT, with Lindsay Horan, Jenna Nighswonger, and the rising star Jaedyn Shaw finding the back of the net, securing a comfortable lead. Kilgore's strategic adjustments and a relentless defensive effort shut down Colombia in the second half, sealing a spot in the semifinals.
After the disappointing defeat to Mexico on February 26, Kilgore emphasized the importance of playing in the opponent's third, strategically avoiding physical confrontations closer to their own goal. “I think we always have bite, but I think tonight part of the key was to play in their third because anytime it's this physical…you don't want to put a referee in a situation where they're asked to potentially make those calls closer to your goal,” Kilgore said after the match. “That was a big identifying factor for us today and part of that is being on the front foot defensively and locking them into an area where you hope to win the ball.”
“We genuinely didn't do anything different [in preparation],” Kilgore said when asked about what adjustments were made after the loss to Mexico. “That's the key to being able to be part of this program, is to be able to show up when it's going well, show up when it's not going so well and be the same player and execute in the same ways.
With the semifinals on the horizon, the USWNT is poised for another challenging encounter, potentially facing Brazil or Mexico in the final next Sunday in San Diego. The bounce-back victory against Colombia not only secures their spot in the ongoing tournament but also sends a powerful message from the USWNT.