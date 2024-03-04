In a resounding comeback, the United States women's national team (USWNT) showcased their skills with a 3-0 victory over Colombia in the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, reported by ESPN. After a surprising loss to Mexico in their previous match, the USWNT and Jaedyn Shaw, under interim coach Twila Kilgore, left an indelible mark on the field.
The first-half display was nothing short of stellar, as Lindsay Horan, Jenna Nighswonger, and the remarkable Jaedyn Shaw found the net, securing a commanding lead at halftime. Shaw, at just 19 years old, etched her name in history by scoring her fifth goal in eight appearances for the U.S. This feat placed her in elite company alongside Shannon Boxx as the only players in U.S. history to score in each of their first three international starts.
The USWNT's attacking prowess, especially with the inclusion of the dynamic Shaw, has been a standout feature in the tournament. Shaw's goal in first-half stoppage time highlighted her speed and creativity, amplifying the team's dominance.
Despite a goalless second half, the U.S. maintained control, securing a spot in the semifinals. The defensive resilience, led by goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and anchored by Naomi Girma, ensured a clean sheet after conceding against Mexico. Naeher, with her 43rd shutout during a decade on the U.S. team, showcased her brilliance with a crucial save in the first half.
This convincing victory sets the stage for a highly anticipated showdown with Canada in the Women's Gold Cup on Wednesday. The USWNT's response after the setback against Mexico underscores their determination to reclaim glory, making them a formidable force in the tournament.