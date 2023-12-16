The USWNT rises to second place in FIFA's World Rankings after a stunning comeback from a challenging Women's World Cup campaign.

The United States women's national team (USWNT) has surged back into the limelight, reclaiming second place in the prestigious FIFA World Rankings. After an uncharacteristic drop to third following a tough stint at the Women's World Cup in 2023, the USWNT has roared back with a resounding display of prowess on the field.

Their resurgence began after a heartbreaking defeat to Sweden in a penalty shootout during the last 16 of the 2023 World Cup. Since then, the team has remarkably won nine out of their last 11 matches, marking a powerful return to form. Among these victories are notable triumphs in friendly encounters, securing victories against formidable opponents such as China, South Africa, and Colombia.

Notably, the USWNT fielded a young squad at the 2023 Pan American Games held in October and November. Despite a setback with a loss to Chile in the semifinals, the team displayed resilience by securing a commendable third-place finish. Prior to the semifinal loss, the USA showcased their dominance by securing victories against Bolivia, Costa Rica, and Argentina in the group stages. Furthermore, they clinched another victory over Argentina in the third-place playoff, reinforcing their competitive edge.

This resurgence has once again established the USWNT as a dominant force in women's football. Meanwhile, Spain has ascended to the top spot in the Women's FIFA Rankings for the first time in the wake of their World Cup triumph. The rankings currently position Sweden in fifth place, with France and England occupying the third and fourth spots, respectively.

The latest edition of the Women's World Rankings now encompasses a whopping 192 ranked nations, marking the inclusion of countries like the Central African Republic (ranked 145th) and Macau (ranked 173rd) for the first time, signifying the global growth and expansion of women's football.

The USWNT's resurgence underlines their relentless pursuit of excellence and reaffirms their status as one of the world's elite footballing nations, promising a thrilling future ahead in the realm of women's football.