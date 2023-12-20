USWNT TV ratings surged in 2023, hitting a 330% increase from the previous year. Explore the reasons behind the spikes.

The US Women's National Team (USWNT) garnered remarkable TV ratings in 2023, marking the highest viewership since 2019. Averaging 1,560,929 viewers per game, the USWNT witnessed an extraordinary 330% surge from 2022, showcasing an evident spike in interest.

The TV ratings divulged significant shifts, especially in English language viewership, largely fueled by the Women's World Cup. Despite a rise to 1,353,929 viewers per game, this year's numbers fell short compared to previous World Cup years in 2019 and 2015. Factors contributing to this decline included the USWNT's early exit in the Round of 16 and substantial time differences between the US and the tournament's location.

Though limited to five available figures from 18 games, the Spanish language ratings showed promising signs, significantly higher than the scarce numbers since 2019. However, drawing conclusive insights remains challenging due to the need for more data.

The US Soccer's deal with Turner marked the inaugural year, witnessing the USMNT and USWNT attaining similar average viewership of 380,300 and 338,400 per game, respectively, across ten matches on linear TV. Four of USWNT's 18 games were streamed on HBO Max, making viewership data unavailable.

The USWNT's landscape appears promising, with the Olympics set for 2028 in LA and a bid to co-host the 2027 Women's World Cup with Mexico. Hosting major tournaments on home soil without time zone barriers could significantly bolster TV ratings, mirroring the groundbreaking growth witnessed in 1999.

The future holds immense potential for the USWNT and the sport, offering a flurry of high-stakes matches on home ground, poised to captivate audiences and elevate the team's standing both on and off the field.