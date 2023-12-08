United States and Mexico jointly bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup, competing with Brazil, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

The United States and Mexico have officially submitted a joint bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup. The Friday announcement follows Brazil's bid submission to FIFA last month. The potential North American collaboration comes as both nations, along with Canada, are already preparing to host the 2026 Men's World Cup.

The United States Soccer Federation, spearheaded by president Cindy Parlow Cone, has emphasized the immense growth in women's sports as a critical factor for this bid. Parlow Cone views the timing as crucial for women's soccer, believing that leveraging the infrastructure and venues of the 2026 men's tournament will amplify the economic and cultural impact of the women's event.

“This is a pivotal time for women's soccer,” Parlow Cone said, via Reuters. “The U.S. and Mexico are in a unique position to host a World Cup that will leverage the same venues, infrastructure, and protocols used for the Men's World Cup just a year prior.

This North American bid competes with proposals from other nations. Notably, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands collectively submitted a bid on Friday as well, highlighting extensive consultations and preparations dating back to 2021. The three four countries emphasized their capability to deliver a top-quality and impactful Women's World Cup in 2027 in a statement. Brazil remains a strong contender, having lodged its bid last month. South Africa, initially in the race, has withdrawn its bid, opting to focus on a more robust application for the 2031 edition.

FIFA's process for selecting the host nation involves detailed evaluation. Starting in February, the organization will conduct on-site inspections of the bidding countries. The final decision will be made in May by the FIFA Congress, determining the host for the 2027 tournament.

The 2023 Women's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, set a high standard for future tournaments. The event concluded with Spain triumphing over England in a memorable final. This success has undoubtedly influenced the growing interest in hosting future Women's World Cups, signaling a positive trend in the recognition and investment in women's soccer globally.

As the bid process unfolds, the potential of a North American-hosted Women's World Cup in 2027 promises an exciting future for the sport. The collaboration between the U.S. and Mexico, if successful, would mark a historic moment, staging two of global soccer's most prestigious events in consecutive years. The anticipation grows as FIFA's inspection and selection process nears.