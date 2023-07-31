The United States Women's National Team is looking to win their third straight World Cup in the 2023 tournament, but things have gotten off to a bit of an iffy start for them through two games. The USWNT comfortably beat Vietnam 3-0 in the first match of the group stages, but struggled against the Netherlands on their way to a 1-1 draw.

The USWNT is still leading their group heading into their third and final match against Portugal, and while they only need a draw to advance, picking up a nice win would be reassuring after their tough outing against the Netherlands. So with their final group match against Portugal coming up, let's take a look at how you can tune in for this game, and everything else you need to know about the contest.

How to watch USWNT vs. the Portugal

USWNT vs. Portugal will take place on Tuesday, August 1st at 3 AM EST, (12 AM PST) at Eden Park in New Zealand. The game will be nationally broadcast on FOX, which can be found on any cable service you may have. You can also stream the game on the FOX Sports App, or you can sign up for fuboTV to stream the game as well.

More info

The USWNT will be looking to make a big statement after a pair of unconvincing matches to kick off the tournament to advance to the Round of 16. Coach Vlatko Andonovski has come under fire for some interesting decisions with his lineup selections, so all eyes will be on him, particularly with who starts and who comes off the bench. Here's the projected starting XI for their contest with Portugal:

Alyssa Naeher, Emily Fox, Julie Ertz, Naomi Girma, Crystal Dunn, Andi Sullivan, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman

There are a handful of ways the USWNT can advance to the Round of 16, but the easiest way would be to win or draw against Portugal. They could still advance if they lose, but that would require Vietnam to beat Netherlands in their final group stage match. There's a lot on the line for the USWNT, and it will be worth tuning in to see if they rise to the occasion and punch their ticket to the Round of 16.