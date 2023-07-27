They may be teammates in the club ranks, but as they played with their respective national teams during their FIFA Women's World Cup match, USWNT star Lindsey Horan made herself known to the Netherlands' Danielle Van De Donk that they're rivals.

Horan admitted after their match that it was a heated exchange with Van De Donk, her teammate at Lyon, that got her going late in the match, leading to the equalizer goal that kept the US unbeaten in the group stages.

Van De Donk brought Horan down in the 60th minute of the match, and moments later, Horan somehow retaliated by shoving Van De Donk while jockeying for position off a corner kick.

“So that moment, that little tackle — big tackle — changed a shift in my head because I want to do everything for my team and to win these games,” Horan said as reported by ESPN's Caitlyn Murray.

Horan added, “Dan is that type of player — when she's on my team it's incredible because she's going to fight to that last second to win a game or go into that last tackle. That's what she did and unfortunately, I didn't take it in a good way. I got a little heated and she got to hear it.”

Talking about her equalizer goal, Lindsey Horan said, “That's where you get the best football from Lindsey. I don't think you ever want to get me mad because I don't react in a good way. Usually, I just go and I want something more — I want to win more, I want to score more, I want to do more for my team,”

Afterward, however, both players assured everyone that they remain friends despite the tussle.