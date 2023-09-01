The Utah football team beat Florida 24-11 in its 2023 season opener without Cam Rising. But Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham is well aware that the quarterback is essential to the team's hope of repeating as Pac-12 champions. Whittingham's Cam Rising injury update following the win over Florida was a positive one, suggesting that the Utah quarterback is on his way toward playing his first game of the season.

Rising is still recovering from the torn ACL that he suffered when Penn State beat the Utah football team in the Rose Bowl eight months ago. Whittingham stopped short of saying that Rising will be available for Utah's next game, though the quarterback is about to take a significant step toward making his return.

“We want Cam back as soon as we can get him back,” Whittingham said after the Utah-Florida game, via ESPN. “He's been given more latitude in the last 48 hours, so he's gonna be able to practice essentially full on next week.”

Rising completed 64.7% of his passes for 3,034 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. The Utah quarterback outplayed Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams in the Utes' 47-24 win over USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Rising threw for 310 yards, three touchdowns and no picks.

In place of Rising, Bryson Barnes completed 12 of 18 pass attempts for 159 yards and a touchdown. Utah only needed 270 yards of total offense to beat Florida. The Utes will have to find more success moving the ball as the schedule gets more difficult.

Utah is scheduled to visit Baylor in Week 2. They'll host Weber State in Week 3 before kicking off the Pac-12 schedule against UCLA in Week 4.