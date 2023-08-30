Utah football quarterback Cam Rising played a pivotal role in the program's success in 2022. He's unlikely to start the Utes' season opener against Florida, however, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Here’s our update on Utah QB Cam Rising, who sources told ESPN is doubtful to play against Florida tomorrow. Expect junior Bryson Barnes to start and Nate Johnson to play as change of pace quarterback,” Thamel reported.

Utah football: Cam Rising “doubtful” for season opener

Rising originally suffered an ACL injury in the Rose Bowl. Head coach Kyle Whittingham gave an injury update on Rising early in training camp, an update that left Rising's status for the regular season in question.

“He'll be practicing, but he'll have limitations,” Whittingham said previously, via Nick de la Torre of On3. “That will pretty much be the report for at least a couple of weeks, practicing with limitations, and hopefully some of those limitations start to get lifted as we get deep into camp.”

Cam Rising, who was a candidate to transfer during the offseason but ultimately stayed with Utah, has emerged as one of the better quarterbacks in college football. The 24-year-old has been with Utah since 2020. He's steadily improved during each season, throwing for a college career-high 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2022. Rising added 465 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns as well.

Utah football exceeded expectations in 2022. The Utes are now trying to prove that they deserve respect. Utah will need to perform well once again in order to truly catch the attention of the college football world.

Cam Rising's presence on the team will be important to their success. The Utes will try to stay afloat as the QB recovers from his injury. Rising's injury timetable is uncertain, so Utah must formulate a plan for the next couple of weeks depending on how much time Rising misses.