One could say that Utah football is going through “Murphy's Law.” Not only did the Utes' 27-19 upset loss to Arizona State drop them out of the AP Top 25, but quarterback Cam Rising got hurt again.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham said Rising is out “indefinitely” and true freshman Isaac Wilson will start “until further notice,” via KSL.com's Josh Furlong.

Rising struggled against the Sun Devils on Friday night, completing 16-of-37 passes with three interceptions. Other than a quality outing against Southern Utah of the United Athletic Conference, the seventh-year senior has been ineffective, completing 8-of-14 passes for just 92 yards and two scores against Baylor on September 7. He hasn't appeared in any other games due to lacerating a finger on his throwing hand against the Bears.

There is no timetable on Rising's return, via Furlong.

“Whittingham said he can't give a timeline on Cam Rising — could be season-ending — but they don't know right now,” Furlong continued. “Regardless, Isaac Wilson will be the starter moving forward.”

Rising suffered a lower leg injury against Arizona State, another stroke of bad luck in a long line of ailments for the 25-year-old.

“Whittingham said ‘Cam is a warrior,'” Furlong reported. “The team had the thought about Cam being sidelined at halftime, but said Cam is a seasoned vet and would have told them if he felt like he couldn't go.”

Cam Rising has had brutal injury luck with Utah football

Rising missed the entire 2023 campaign due to an ACL tear against Penn State in the Rose Bowl. The California native was highly successful before that injury, going 19-4 and winning two Pac-12 titles with the Utes. In 30 games at Utah, he's tossed for 6,127 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Rising, though, is eligible for an eighth season, although Whittingham says both parties need to decide what they want to do on that front, via On3.

Meanwhile, Wilson has gone 2-1 under center this season, but threw four picks in the 23-10 loss to Arizona a couple of weeks ago.