The Utah football program has had a strong start to the 2024 season. The Utes were undefeated before taking their first loss to the Arizona Wildcats on Sep. 28. Utah has maintained well despite not having starting quarterback Cameron Rising in the lineup due to his ongoing injury woes. Head coach Kyle Whittingham got real when speaking about Rising's lengthy hiatus.

Whittingham gave this response when asked how he handles injury reports amid the heat Rising has taken for being out on and off for the last two years:

“All I'll say is Cam Rising wants to play more than anybody. And when he's able to, he will. It's not like [he's] able to play and not going. I mean, that's not the case. I'm not sure what you mean when you say he's taking heat. I'm not on social media, I don't know anything that's going on out there. So I don't know where that's coming from. But I can tell you for certain that he wants to play. And as soon as he gets the go-ahead, he will play. And we hope it's this next game,” Whittingham said, Josh Furlong of KSL.com Sports.

Cam Rising missed the 2023 season after suffering a devastating injury during Utah football's 35-21 loss to Penn State in 2023's Rose Bowl. Rising suffered multiple knee ailments from the incident but eventually returned for the 2024 season.

Rising has not played for the Utes since Sep. 7 due to a nagging hand injury he suffered during Week 2 against Baylor. Rising took snaps and prepared to play against Oklahoma State on Sep. 21 but he was a late scratch from the lineup. Hopefully, he will undergo a safe and efficient recovery period.

Utah has missed Rising's services, but they continue to receive standout efforts from their multiple contributors, they will stay afloat.