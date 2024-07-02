After two straight 6-7 seasons, Utah State football may have been due for a major change. However, the Aggies probably didn't expect it to happen in the way that it did.

Head coach Blake Anderson will not return for his fourth season, via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Utah State football coach Blake Anderson on leave, not expected to return,” Thamel tweeted. “Defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling has been named the interim coach.”

Thamel later confirmed that the 55-year-old will be terminated, in addition to other high-ranking members of the athletic department.

“Utah State has made this official, as Anderson is on leave with “intent to terminate,” Thamel continued. “Also: Deputy AD Jerry Bovee (Interim Athletic Director, 2023) and Director of Player Development & Community Austin Albrecht have also been dismissed, per the school.”

What caused this sudden turnover?

Utah State football is cleaning house after a series of sexual assault cases

The reason for Anderson and company's departure is an eyebrow-raiser, via Action Network HQ's Brett McMurphy.

“AD Diana Sabau told the staff Anderson’s leave was the result of an investigation,” McMurphy tweeted. ‘”It didn’t sound good,'” a source said. “Last year, 3 players were arrested for sexual assault. Anderson was 23-17 in 3 years w/3 consecutive bowl trips at Utah State.”

Anderson apologized in 2023 for saying “it has never been more glamorized to be a sexual assault victim.” However, with the Aggies continually having these types of cases, it was time for the program to make a change.

A particularly horrific case happened in 2023, when a junior on the team was arrested for rape, kidnapping, and dealing drugs around campus, via The Salt Lake Tribune.

The combination of the repeated cases, along with Anderson's comment, was enough for the team to get investigated for covering up sexual assault cases.

Anderson led Utah State to a Mountain West conference title in 2021, as well as an LA Bowl win over Oregon State the same year.

USU president Elizabeth Cantwell and Sabau released a joint statement Tuesday, via the university's website.

“As leaders, we are responsible for ensuring allegations of USU policy violations are investigated Today’s actions are the result of a thorough external investigation, and we believe the evidence demands immediate action,” they said. “Our job is to fearlessly hold ourselves and others accountable for their conduct and to make sure that, for the sake of our students and our community, we are living the values of our university. While recognizing the impact of these decisions on our student athletes and football program, we will continue to take the steps necessary to deliver a respectful, transparent and winning culture at Utah State University.”