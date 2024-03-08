The Utah Utes will stay in the Beaver State as they face the Oregon Ducks on Saturday at the Matthew Knight Arena. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Utah-Oregon prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Utes lost 92-85 to the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday at the Gill Coliseum. They trailed 46-33 at halftime. Unfortunately, their comeback fell short. They lost despite an explosive day from Brandon Carlson, who finished with 40 points while shooting 16 for 26. Deivon Smith added 19 points, while Gabe Madsen had 13.
Utah shot 51.5 percent from the field, including 36 percent from the triples. However, they allowed the Ducks to shoot 51 percent, including 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. They also lost the board battle 25-20. Additionally, they turned the ball over 25 times.
Oregon lost 79-75 on Thursday at home to the Colorado Buffaloes. At halftime, they were tied 37-37. Unfortunately, they allowed Tristan Da Silva to hit a three-point shot with 4:52 left, and they could not catch up. Jackson Shelstad led the Ducks with 23 points. Likewise, N'Faly Dante had 20 points. Jermaine Couisnard added 17 points.
The Ducks shot 53.3 percent from the field, including 29.2 percent from beyond the arc. However, they only had six free-throw attempts. It did not help that they lost the board battle 31-22. Sadly, they could not win despite forcing 12 turnovers.
Oregon has dominated this series, going 22-4 against the Utes since 2003. Additionally, they are 9-1 over the last 10 home games against the Utes. But the Utes edged them out 80-77 at home on January 21, 2024. The Ducks are 9-1 overall in the last 10 games against the Utes.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Utah-Oregon Odds
Utah: +1.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +108
Oregon: -1.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -130
Over: 151.5 (-110)
Under: 151.5 (-110)
How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon
Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT
TV: Pac-12 Network
Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win
Utah comes into this game with a 9-10 mark against the spread. Yet, they are only 3-7 against the spread when they have been the underdog. The Utes are also only 2-8 against the spread on the road. Additionally, they are 2-5 against the spread when they have been the road underdog. Utah is also 9-10 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Carlson did well against Oregon State. Now, he will hope to keep the production up as the Utes attempt to secure the fifth seed in the Pac-12 and start the tournament as the top seed in the first round. Maden was quiet for the most part against the Beavers. Therefore, look for him to try and do more in this one. Smith did not do much against the Beavers. Unfortunately, he struggled from beyond the arc.
Utah will cover the spread if they can avoid the sluggish start. Then, they need to defend well, covering the perimeter and the three-point line.
Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win
Oregon enters this showdown with a 14-15 record against the spread. They are also 9-13 against the spread when they have been the favorites. The Ducks are 7-8 against the spread at home, 7-7 against the spread when they have been the home favorites, and 7-12 against the Pac-12.
Couisnard has been scoring but also shooting badly. Ultimately, he has shot 45 percent over the past three games, including 33 percent from beyond the arc. The Ducks need him to be at his best. Dante made all of his shots in his last game. Even more, he has hit 79 percent over his past three games. The Ducks would be smart to try and go to him repeatedly, as he has a hot hand. Meanwhile, Sheldtad shot 66 percent from the field. Oregon hopes he can keep the production going. These three players are the only guys doing anything for the Ducks. They may need more from their bench to have a chance.
Oregon will cover the spread if it can shoot the ball efficiently. Then, the Ducks need to win the board battle and avoid giving up the pivotal three-pointer late in the game.
Final Utah-Oregon Prediction & Pick
This could potentially be a preview of the second round of the Pac-12 tournament. If Utah finishes as the fifth seed and proceeds to win their matchup, then they will be playing the Ducks. As for this matchup, the Utes struggled mightily against a weak team. Conversely, the Ducks fell apart down the stretch against the Buffaloes at home. Utah has more to play for in this scenario, as the Ducks are locked into the fourth seed. However, the Utes have been a really bad road team. It is difficult to trust them on the road. Expect the Ducks to cover the spread at home as they recover from their loss to Colorado.
Final Utah-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -1.5 (-120)