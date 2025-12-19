Colorado football ushers in a new offense soon following a big Deion Sanders hire. The move comes after removing Pat Shurmur. But the Buffaloes lose their interim play-caller in the process — who's off to Nevada.

Bret Bartolone is taking the offensive coordinator position for the Mountain West Conference university, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports Thursday. He'll join Jeff Choate in Reno and aim to ignite the conference's worst offense.

Nevada averaged only 302.2 yards per game including settling for just 148.7 passing yards a contest. Bartolone brings lots of expertise in the air attack. After all, he was even the wide receivers coach for Travis Hunter at CU.

But again, Bartolone leaves as Brennan Marion steps in to lead the Buffaloes offense. Marion left Sacramento State on Dec. 4 after one season as head coach for the Hornets.

Colorado undergoing offensive changes under Deion Sanders

Article Continues Below

Barolone stepped in for the fired Pat Shurmur during the season. Now he gets the whole Nevada offensive personnel to himself — especially with the Wolf Pack facing Northern Illinois and UTEP next season in the revamped MWC.

The Buffs, meanwhile, will roll out new schematic looks with Marion in Boulder. He's the innovator of the Go Go Offense that presents unorthodox two-back formations.

Marion's system is credited for helping turn UNLV into an offensive power in producing consecutive MWC title game appearances. He's also coached Jordan Addison and Xavier Worthy at Pittsburgh and Texas, respectively.

Marion won't have top CU wide receiver Omarion Miller, though, as he entered the College Football Transfer Portal. Though he'll have four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald — who Marion once landed at Sacramento State on the college football recruiting trail.