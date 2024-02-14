We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Utah-USC prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Utah Utes will head to Southern California to face Bronny James and the USC Trojans on Thursday at the Galen Center. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Utah-USC prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Utes lost 85-77 at home to the Arizona State Sun Devils. To start the game, they led 42-40 at halftime, but they floundered in the second half. Branden Carlson led the way on offense with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Also, Cole Bajema had 12 points. Gabe Madsen added 11 points, while Keba Keita added 10.

The Utes shot 46.3 percent from the field, including just 28.1 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they were pathetic from the charity stripe, hitting just 46.2 percent from the free-throw line. They allowed Arizona State to shoot 46.4 percent from the floor, including 41.7 percent from the three-point line. Additionally, they won the board battle 37-32. Utah also had 13 turnovers.

USC struggled again, losing 99-68 to the Stanford Cardinal. At first, they trailed 55-26 at halftime, and the hole was too much to overcome. Isaiah Collier led the way with 18 points. Sadly, no one else scored in double figures. Bronny James struggled again, managing six points while shooting 2 for 7 from the floor. Also, DJ Rodman had four points while shooting 2 for 6 from the field.

The Trojans shot just 44.8 percent from the floor, including a paltry 30 percent from beyond the arc. Also, the Trojans shot just 47.6 percent from the charity stripe. They also lost the board battle 39-23. Moreover, they turned the ball over 12 times. They allowed the Cardinal to shoot 56.3 percent from the field, including 50 percent from the three-point line.

The teams have split the last 24 games. USC defeated Utah 62-49 in their last matchup on February 25, 2023. Also, they have won five in a row in the series. The Trojans are 7-3 over the past 10 games in this series. Furthermore, they are 4-1 over the past five games at the Galen Center.

Utah is just 1-4 over their past five games. Additionally, USC is just 1-4 over their last five games. Both teams are struggling and need to find a way to play better.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Utah-USC Odds

Utah: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -113

USC: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Utah vs. USC, Bronny James

Time: 11:05 PM ET/8:05 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah comes into this game with an 11-13 mark against the spread. Furthermore, they have a 6-7 conference record. The Utes also are just 4-9 against the spread against their conference opponents. Likewise, they are 1-5 against the spread on the road.

The Utes shot poorly in their last game. Therefore, they need to do more in this one to have a chance, even against a bad opponent. Carlson is averaging 17 points and seven rebounds per game. Also, he is shooting just 47.1 percent from the field, including just 33.3 percent from the triples. Madsen is another player that needs to do more. So far, he is averaging 13.1 points per game. But he is also shooting just 45.7 percent from the field, including 40.9 percent from the triples. Thus, expect him to try and take better shots. Deivon Smith is averaging just 10.7 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting just 43 percent from the field, including 36.1 percent from the triples. Smith will look to recover after scoring no points against ASU while missing all three shots.

Utah will cover the spread if they can find their hot hand and start shooting better. Then, they need to contain the Trojans and force them to take bad shots.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC comes into this game with a 10-14 record against the spread. However, they are just 3-10 against their conference. The Trojans are also just 5-8 against the spread against their conference rivals. Lastly, they are 5-6 against the spread at home.

The Trojans have not competed much this season because they have shot so poorly. Unfortunately, it is starting to affect their best players. Boogie Ellis is leading the Trojans with 16.4 points per game. Yet, he is shooting only 42 percent from the field, including 42.3 percent from the triples. Ellis has had three straight games under 10 points.

Collier is averaging 15.8 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Therefore, expect him to be heavily involved. Kobe Johnson needs to do more. Ultimately, he is averaging just 10.2 points per game while shooting just 37.2 percent from the field, including 27 percent from beyond the arc. The Trojans would like to see the prodigies do more. So far, Rodman is averaging 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. James is averaging just 5.8 points per game while shooting just 35.6 percent from the field, including 27.1 percent from the triples.

USC will cover the spread if they can actually take better shots. Moreover, James and Rodman need to contribute more.

Final Utah-USC Prediction & Pick

The Trojans are not a good team. Yet, they are also 3-3 at home against the Pac 12. Utah is 0-5 on the road against the Pac-12. Trojans find a way to stun the Utes.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Utah-USC Prediction & Pick: USC: +1.5 (-120)