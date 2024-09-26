ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the opening game for AAC play for UTSA as they face East Carolina. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UTSA-East Carolina prediction and pick.

UTSA enters the game sitting at 2-2 on the year. They would open up with a win against Kennesaw State. Kennesaw State used a strong second half to make the game close, scoring with 9:23 left in the fourth to make it a five-point game. Still, UTSA would score again, winning 28-16. UTSA would be dominated in the next two games, losing 49-10 to Texas State and 56-7 to Texas. Last week, they would face Houston Christian. UTSA would win 45-7.

Meanwhile, East Carolina is 2-2 on the year. They won over Norfolk State 42-3 to open the year but would struggle against Old Dominion. They would get the win 20-14 though. It has been tough for ECU since then. They would have the 16-9 lead over App State at the end of the first quarter but would fall 21-19. They would then have a lead against Liberty. ECU led 17-7 at the half but would fall 35-24 to Liberty.

How to Watch UTSA vs. East Carolina

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UTSA Could Cover The Spread/Win

Owen McCown has led the UTSA offense this year. He has completed 77 of 115 passes this year for 803 yards. Further, he has thrown six touchdowns this year. He has been sacked ten times this year though. McCown has also run in a touchdown this year. The top target has been Willie McCoy. He has brought in 11 receptions this year for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Further, Devin McCuin has 27 receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

In the running game, Robert Henry has led the way. He has 27 carries on the year for 157 yards and a touchdown. Kevorian Barnes has run the ball 31 times. Barnes has just 111 yards this year, going for 3.6 yards per carry this year, but has scored once. Brandon High Jr. rounds out the top backs on the year. He has 21 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown on the year.

UTSA is 118th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are 110th in opponent yards per game this year while sitting 66th against the rush while sitting 121st against the pass. Jimmori Robinson has led the way this year. He has three sacks on the year while forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble. Owen Pewee has also been solid. He has a sack, a forced fumble, two pass breakups, and one interception. UTSA has nine sacks on the year, while they have five takeaways.

Why East Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jake Garcia has led the way for the Eastern Carolina offense this year. He has completed 86 of 138 passes this year for 1,021 yards and five touchdowns. Still, he has thrown nine interceptions this year. Garcia has been sacked then times, while he has also run 32 times for 51 yards and a touchdown. His top target this year has been Anthony Smith. He has brought in 15 receptions on the year for 21 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Winston Wright Jr. has brought in 18 receptions this year for 207 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Casey Kelly has also been solid. He has 12 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

In the running game, it has been Rahjai Harris who has led the way. He has 63 carries on the year, for 289 yards. He has averaged 4.6 yards per carry while having a long run of 63 yards. Further, he has scored three times this year. Javious Bond has also been solid. He has run just 14 times but for 92 yards and a touchdown.

East Carolina is 53rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 83rd in opponent yards per game. They are 46th against the run while sitting 105th against the pass. Zakye Baker leads the team with 38 tackles this year, while also having a sack and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Elijah Morris has three sacks this year. Further, Isiah Brown-Murray has three passes defended while having an interception and a forced fumble.

Final UTSA-East Carolina Prediction & Pick

The UTSA defense has been horrible this year. They allowed 16 points against a Kennesaw State offense that has struggled all year while allowing 105 total points in their two losses. While East Carolina will score, they will also turn the ball over in this one. That will keep this one lower scoring. East Carolina should get the win, but the best play in this one will be on the total. Take the under in this one.

Final UTSA-East Carolina Prediction & Pick: Under 55.5 (-108)