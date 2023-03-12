Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Valheim, the phenomenal base-building Viking game, is now headed on the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X on its Xbox release date.

Valheim Xbox Release Date: March 14, 2023

Valheim’s release date for the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X is on March 14, 2023. The game will be available on Game Pass.

Valheim Story

Valheim puts players in the shoes of Einherjar – warriors who died in battle, chosen by the mighty Valkyries. However, before they are permitted to head to Valhalla, they are first sent here to Valheim, a sort of purgatory where the Einherjar needs to prove themselves worthy of eternal glory. For this, the Einherjar will have to cooperate with their fellow Einherjar in defeating mythical beasts to prove their strength and cunning, before they are permitted to the eternal halls of Valhalla.

Valheim Gameplay

To prove their worth, the Einherjar are sent to Valheim with nothing but their loincloths on them. From there, they will have to source their own materials, build their own forges, and craft their own weapons that they will eventually use to defeat Odin’s enemies, the mythical beasts. Most of your time in Valheim is therefore spent on resource gathering and base building. The core gameplay loop involves players collecting resources and building bases near where the mythical beasts are located, crafting stronger weapons that they can use in their upcoming battles, defeating the beasts, and then moving on to the next location.

Valheim has multiple biomes for players to explore, complete with dungeons guarded by skeleton warriors and dangerous seas filled with giant sea serpents. With many biomes to explore, Valheim is a fun game to play with your mates, whether or not you’re playing it for the base-building, the exploration, to get to the halls of Valhalla, or just to fool around wearing funny clothes.