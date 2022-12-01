Published December 1, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

Valorant Patch 5.12 beta has finally gone live and the Chamber changes look like Riot Games is about to shake up the meta.

With the beta for Valorant Patch 5.12 live, Twitter user @ValorLeaks also known as Mike, has tweeted out the various nerfs and changes Riot Games is giving to Chamber. In multiple tweets, Mike described the heavy nerfs Chamber is receiving. From the looks of it, it seems that Riot Games has adjusted and nerfed all aspects of his kit.

Reddit user /u/scumah also compiled a list of his nerfs in a reddit post as well.

The Chamber changes in Patch 5.12 are as listed:

Headhunter (Q)

Updated Stability Curve Spread increased after the 2nd bullet, when spamming. This is explicitly meant to reduce low-precision body-shot spam as an effective combat measure.



Rendezvous (E)

Chamber now places a single anchor that can be teleported to while inside its range Radius increased 15m >>> 26m

Removed teleport activation height restriction You can teleport to the Anchor while on different verticality so long as you are within its radius.

Increased weapon equip time after teleporting 0.4s >>> 0.7s Headhunter is unaffected by this change

Destroying Rendezvous teleport anchor now disables it for the remainder of the round, instead of being placed on a cooldown.

Chamber no longer incurs an additional cooldown when recalling his Anchor after teleporting.

Trademark (C)

The trap is now range restricted Trademark will disable when Chamber moves out of range, and reactivate once he is inside.

Can now be recalled mid-round Does not require line of sight

30s cooldown on recall Destruction remains permanent

Initial Arm Time increased 2s >> 4s

Health Increased 1 >> 20

Tour De Force (X)

Fire rate decreased by 57.5%

Slow

This applies to both Trademark and Tour De Force Reduced 50% >> 40% Reduced duration 6s >> 4s Reduced size by 30%



With this list of changes, it appears that Riot Games is very intent on shaking up the meta. With the exhibition tournament in Rio de Janeiro closing in, it is no surprise that they went for this course of action considering that the meta has been evolving around Chamber for quite a long time. These Chamber changes are bound to make games a lot more interesting especially when the kickoff tournament in Brazil comes around.

Be sure to check out the gaming section of Clutchpoints for more updates.