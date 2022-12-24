By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

The VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) will be headed to Japan in 2023, as Riot just announced VALORANT Masters 2023 Tokyo for June next year.

Japan has been one of VALORANT’s largest markets in 2022, and Riot will be rewarding its loyal fans in the East Asia region with a Masters event of its own. It will be the second international event of VCT 2023, following the kickoff event in Brazil, which will be held from February to March. The kickoff event, titled ‘LOCK//IN’, will be a one-off event that will jumpstart the new franchise system of the VCT. It will have all of the VCT franchised teams competing in the tournament which will then affect their standings in VALORANT Masters Tokyo – to be specific, the winner of the Brazil tournament will punch their tickets straight to Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the rest of the 14 teams competing in the upcoming Masters 2023 Tokyo will be composed of one team from each of VCT’s International Leagues (Americas, EMEA, and the Pacific), and the top ten teams within the VCT ecosystem by the end of the May. It will be one of the biggest events of the year as teams who perform well in Masters 2023 Tokyo will likely cement their place in VALORANT Champions 2024. Following the sole VALORANT Masters 2023 event in Tokyo, the teams will only have one last shot at qualifying for Champions – the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Fans from all around the world will definitely jump on the opportunity to attend VALORANT Masters 2023 Tokyo – especially since Riot is one of the best organizers of esports events today in terms of sportsmanship, which is evidenced by their bagging of The Game Awards for multiple categories this year.

Meanwhile, organizations, players, and backend support alike have been scrambling during this post-season gearing up for next year, which led to a lot of interesting roster changes over the past three months. VALORANT is also on the way to mobile, which can potentially continue the growth of the VALORANT community around the world.